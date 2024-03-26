Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.93

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.93 and last traded at $146.68, with a volume of 219022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

