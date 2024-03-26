Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.47 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002819 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00111009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017457 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99031455 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

