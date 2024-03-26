Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $115.91. 250,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,926. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

