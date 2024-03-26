Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,314. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.