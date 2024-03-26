Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.44. 1,498,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,103. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

