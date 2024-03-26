Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 12,471,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,551,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

