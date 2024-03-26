Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $38.83. 3,545,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

