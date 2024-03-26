Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,078. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.