Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SAGE stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 273,257 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,052,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

