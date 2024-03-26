Sanchez Wealth Management Group Invests $222,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETN opened at $313.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $317.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

