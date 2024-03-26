Sanchez Wealth Management Group Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,448 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 3.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $108,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.1 %

RDVY opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.