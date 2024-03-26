Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 197,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,920,000 after buying an additional 1,275,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 141,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

