Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

