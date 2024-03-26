SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.66. 556,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $122.74 and a 1-year high of $198.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

