Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,086,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,120. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

