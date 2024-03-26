Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,816. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

