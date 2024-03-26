Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.86 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

EMN stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. 1,782,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $100.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

