Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $2.47 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.5 %

ANET stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.83. 2,461,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,084 shares of company stock valued at $73,109,191. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.