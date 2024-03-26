Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 106,130 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVII. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SVII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 10,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,802. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

