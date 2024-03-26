Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 106,130 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIFree Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVII. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SVII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 10,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,802. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

(Free Report)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.