Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

TSM traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,770,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

