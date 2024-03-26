Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,162 shares during the quarter. Ready Capital makes up about 1.1% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Ready Capital worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,366. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

