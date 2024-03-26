Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,496 shares during the period. Gores Holdings IX comprises approximately 1.3% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.22% of Gores Holdings IX worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

