Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

