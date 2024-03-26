Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. 3,174,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

