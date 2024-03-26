Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Spark I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

SPKL stock remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

