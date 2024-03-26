Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

SPKLU stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

