Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 159,183 Shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Distoken Acquisition were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIST. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Distoken Acquisition by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 578,750 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DIST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Distoken Acquisition Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

