Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVACU. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,639,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KVACU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

