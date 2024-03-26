Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.88. 1,992,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

