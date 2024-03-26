Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 0.9% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,174. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

