Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

FORLU stock remained flat at $10.65 on Tuesday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

