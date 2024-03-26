Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,186 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. 3,605,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,790. Shell plc has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $217.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

