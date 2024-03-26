Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $8.46 Million Position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.05% of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $6,247,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 110,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,050. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Company Profile

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

