Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $20.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,331.49. 2,349,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,864. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,058.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

