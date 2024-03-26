Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SRRK opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.89. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.17.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

