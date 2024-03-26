Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 78,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 801,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.
In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 802,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
