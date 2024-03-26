Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

