Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,007,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 442,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

