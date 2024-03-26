Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 539,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 830,764 shares.The stock last traded at $60.72 and had previously closed at $60.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

