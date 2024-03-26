Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. 807,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,356. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

