Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.