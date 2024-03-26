Scotiabank Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATD. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.