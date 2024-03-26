Scotiabank Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $408.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $402.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.74.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $398.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.48 and its 200 day moving average is $436.27. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

