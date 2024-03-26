SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.79. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

