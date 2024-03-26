Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,563 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

