Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

