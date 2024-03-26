Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1,015.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 503,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

