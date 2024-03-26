Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.