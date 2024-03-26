Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,803. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

