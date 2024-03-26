Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,864 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 35,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,014. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

